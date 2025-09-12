Man accused of molesting minor after meeting her on Roblox online chat - East Idaho News

PALM SPRINGS, Florida (WPBF) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a minor he met through Roblox, an online game, and at a local skate park.

Tyler Ambur Metelus was taken into custody on Sept. 10 by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim, a girl between the ages of 12 and 16, met Metelus at a skate park in Greenacres and communicated with him via the online game Roblox. On Aug. 7, 2025, after an argument with her mother, the girl reportedly called Metelus to meet her at Loggerhead Beach in Jupiter.

The two later went to Metelus’s residence, where the victim alleges that inappropriate touching and oral sex occurred. The victim stated she felt pressured and disgusted during the encounter and later reported the incident to authorities.

Detectives interviewed Metelus, who allegedly confessed to the acts. The affidavit details that Metelus admitted to having oral sex with the victim and touching her breasts under her clothing.

The arrest report also notes that the victim did not expect the encounter to turn sexual and considered Metelus a friend. She emphasized that no prior discussions about sex had occurred.

Metelus faces charges of lewd or lascivious battery and lewd or lascivious molestation and is currently being held without bond.