Man killed in crash near Malta - East Idaho News

MALTA — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 84 that left a Utah man dead Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. near milepost 256 in Cassia County near Malta. ISP says a 74-year-old man from Layton, Utah, was driving a 2024 Ford F450 pulling a horse trailer westbound when he suffered a medical emergency. His truck veered off the roadway, went through a fence, crossed the frontage road, and came to rest upright on a hillside.

The man, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

A 54-year-old woman from Las Vegas, Nevada, who was riding as a passenger, was also wearing her seatbelt and was not taken to the hospital.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, Malta EMS, Intermountain EMS, and Lifeflight Network assisted ISP at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.