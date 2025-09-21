Man killed, woman rushed to hospital following crash in Oneida County - East Idaho News

SNOWVILLE, Utah — An 84-year-old Seattle man was killed Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 84 north of Snowville, Utah.

The crash happened at 2:49 p.m. near mile marker 269, according to Idaho State Police. Investigators say the man was driving a 2004 Honda Pilot eastbound when the vehicle traveled into the median. He overcorrected, causing the SUV to roll before coming to rest on the right shoulder of the interstate.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. An 82-year-old female passenger, also from Seattle, was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Snowville EMS and Snowville Fire assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.