Man mauled in bear attack at Yellowstone National Park - East Idaho News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — A 29-year-old man was attacked by a bear while hiking on the Turbid Lake Trail, located northeast of Mary Bay in Yellowstone Lake on Tuesday.

According to a news release from Yellowstone National Park, the incident occurred approximately 2.5 miles from the Pelican Valley Trailhead in the Pelican Valley Bear Management Area.

Park rangers say the man was hiking alone when he encountered the bear near Turbid Lake. The hiker began to deploy bear spray when the bear made contact, and he sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries to his chest and left arm.

National Park Service medics responded to the incident and walked out with the hiker, according to the release. Once arriving to the trailhead, NPS transported the hiker in a park ambulance to the Lake Medical Clinic. He was then flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The hiker thought the bear was a black bear; however, the location, size, and behavior of the described bear suggest it might have been a grizzly bear. Bear management staff will attempt to confirm the species through DNA analysis, if possible.

The Turbid Lake Trail is closed until further notice. Bear management staff are sweeping the trail to ensure no other hikers are on the trail.

Because this incident was a defensive reaction by the bear during a surprise encounter, the park will not be taking any management action against the bear.

This incident remains under investigation, and there are no further details to share at this time.

This is the first incident of a bear injuring a person in Yellowstone in 2025. The last incident was in May 2021 when a grizzly bear injured a solo hiker on the Beaver Ponds Trail in Mammoth Hot Springs.