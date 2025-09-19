Montana man accused of illegally voting in Fremont County, bringing number of defendants to 11 - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — An 11th person has been arrested for allegedly casting an illegal vote in Island Park during the May 16, 2023, election.

Charles Lower, 68, was charged with one count of illegal voting and perjury, both felonies.

If he is found guilty, he could face up to 19 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

An initiative asking residents to create an auditorium district and impose a 5% lodging tax to fund the creation of a community center was on the ballot in the May 2023 election. The initiative did not pass, as 198 people voted in favor and 207 against it.

The tax would have been collected from renters, Airbnb hosts, cabins and other short-term rentals to fund the $3 million community center in Island Park.

Court documents show Lower did not have a valid Idaho driver’s license, but he did have a Montana driver’s license with an address listed in Gallatin County, Montana.

When he voted in person during the May 16, 2023, election, he had used an address in which the property owner was listed with a mailing address in Montana.

On April 3, 2023, the document states that the Fremont County clerk had a voter registration form, which was signed by Lower, showing that he had lived at the address for three months.

Records show that Lower had voted in Island Park via absentee ballot in April and May. Gallatin County’s election records show Lower voted in Montana every year from 2015 to 2024 except for 2023.

Of those those charged with illegal voting, four registered as unaffiliated and seven registered as Republicans, according to voter records.

Lower is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on Sept. 24.