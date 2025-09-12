Three more charged in Fremont County illegal voting; Island Park mayor responds - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Three more people have been arrested and charged, raising the total to 10 who have been accused of illegal voting in the May 16, 2023, election.

Teara Galbraith, 48, David Jenson, 54, and Michelle Green, 54, were charged with illegal voting and perjury, all of which are felonies.

If found guilty, these individuals face a potential punishment of up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

Court documents related to Galbraith and Green state that the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating allegations of voter fraud in 2023.

The documents state that voter fraud occurred in connection with the Island Park Petition to Create an Auditorium Taxing District. The petition would’ve created a 5% lodging tax collected by renters of Airbnbs, cabins and other short-term rentals to create a $3 million community center.

The proposal was defeated by 207 people voting against the petition, while 198 voted for it. With 10 people accused of illegally voting during the election, it would’ve brought the total to 197 against the taxing district.

Information from VoteIdaho.org shows that the 10 individuals included four registered Republicans and six registered as unaffiliated.

According to Green’s court documents, she stated on her post, “I personally do not want Island Park to change,” and in a comment she had posted, “It’s not out of our hands yet. My motto don’t give up without a fight.”

According to Galbraith’s court documents, she was listed as a challenged voter where the address she listed was found on visitislandparkidaho.com, a website that rents short-term cabin rentals in Island Park.

According to the Secretary of Idaho’s website, Galbraith is listed as a member of the business.

The documents state that the Sheriff’s Office found no Idaho driver’s license for Galbraith, but she had an active Utah driver’s license.

The Fremont County Assessor’s Office reported that there were no homeowner’s exemptions for the Island Park address, but that it had a mailing address in Utah.

When investigators looked at Green’s records, they found that she had registered to vote in Island Park but listed a Roberts address as her mailing address.

Records show that Green had voted in Roberts in March 2023 and voted in Island Park in May 2023 until November 2024.

No homeowner’s exemption was found for the address in Island Park, but there was one for the Roberts address.

Jenson’s court document states that he had voted using an address in Island Park, but showed he had an active driver’s license and mailing address in Utah.

The document states the address he used was shown to have been the same address used by Green when she voted in Island Park.

Green and Jenson are scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Galbraith is scheduled to appear before Eddins for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Though they have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Current and former Island Park mayor weighs in on the issue

The arrests of the 10 people on allegations of illegal voting tied to a May 2023 election have shocked the region and divided the small Island Park community.

Online forums and social media posts have erupted since the arrests, with some accusing officials of “politically motivated” actions against those who opposed the auditorium district’s initiative.

Mayor Bruce Ard

Island Park Mayor Bruce Ard told EastIdahoNews.com that while he is aware of the arrests the city of Island Park is not involved in the arrests in any way, nor is the Island Park Community Auditorium District.

“The only ones involved in this are the people who were arrested, the prosecuting attorney and the sheriff,” he said.

Ard said that, to his knowledge, 37 new people registered to vote on the day of the election, when typically, there are only around five to seven new voters on election day.

“That many new voters was the red flag with the county clerk’s office,” he said.

Ard emphasized that to his understanding the poll workers on election day do not have the authority to challenge suspicious voters. They are instructed to write down their names and turn them into the county clerk.

“They (the voters who were arrested) want someone to blame for their actions,” Ard said. “They’re the ones who signed their vote and they have no one to blame but themselves.”

Former Mayor Laurie Augustin

Former Island Park Mayor Laurie Augustin, who served from 2000 to 2003 and remains a resident, spoke in defense of those who have been arrested.

“I am appalled and saddened that this has happened in our community. No one knows how these individuals voted or what their intent was,” she told EastIdahoNews.com

Augustin said both supporters and opponents encouraged residents to register and participate and argued that same-day and early registration complicated verifying voter eligibility.

She said additional names on new-registration lists could also merit review and suggests that the county provide clearer public guidance on voting requirements.

“I don’t believe anyone, ‘for or against’ the proposed auditorium district, registered to vote with the intent to commit fraud,” she said. “It’s ugly and sad what has happened. These people are not criminals, yet they were arrested, shackled, handcuffed, sprayed down and had body cavities searched.”

According to Augustin, supporters of the district argued the tax would target visitors staying in short-term rentals while creating a community benefit. Opponents questioned whether the lodging industry had been adequately consulted.

“The district would have only taxed short-term lodging facilities,” Augustin said. “The proposal did not include benefits for the taxed industry. The auditorium district did not, and said they would not, meet with the lodging industry as a whole for discussion or inclusion on the proposed tax.”

“I don’t know if my thoughts are right or wrong, but everyone is entitled to their opinion,” she said.