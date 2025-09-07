7 people charged with illegal voting in Fremont County; Officials aren't talking - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Fremont County officials are staying silent after seven individuals were recently arrested and charged with allegations of illegal voting on a controversial issue in the May 16, 2023, election.

On the ballot was an initiative for Island Park Precinct 1 titled: Island Park Petition to Create an Auditorium Taxing District. The petition was a proposal by the Island Park Community Auditorium District to build a community center in town, funded by a 5% lodging tax. The money from the proposed lodging tax collected by renters of Airbnbs, cabins, and other short-term rentals was slated to build a proposed $3 million community center in Island Park.

EastIdahoNews.com confirmed that the initiative was narrowly defeated, with 198 people voting in favor and 207 people voting against.

The arrests appear to be directly tied to this specific election and the proposed Island Park Community Auditorium District’s event center, with allegations of tampering with the results. Whether the alleged intent was to support or oppose the proposal is unclear.

Since late August, EastIdahoNews.com has received numerous inquiries from Fremont County residents wondering what’s going on and seeking clarity on the arrests and their connection to the closely contested May 2023 vote.

EastIdahoNews.com obtained court documents of those arrested and suspected of illegally voting in the May 2023 election. Marian McKenna, 70, David John Spinner, 46, Marcye Gifford, 38, Christi Rose Spinner, 43, Chad H. Vanderbeek, 43, Winter Rose Mickelberry, 47, and Rodney McKenna, 74, are all charged with felony illegal voting and felony perjury.

These individuals’ names appeared on a list of “challenged voters” flagged during an ongoing law enforcement investigation into election irregularities.

A common factor among the seven people arrested is that, while they own property in Island Park, all have addresses in other towns and do not appear to be full-time residents. This raises allegations that they may have voted illegally to influence the outcome of the election.

If found guilty, these individuals face a potential punishment of up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

Marian and Rodney McKenna

According to court documents, Marian and Rodney had used an address in Island Park and had voted illegally.

Both individuals possessed Utah driver’s licenses with an address in Utah. Neither Rodney nor Marian had a valid Idaho driver’s license.

The court documents state that there were no homeowner’s exemptions taken on their address in Utah, and both had filed a Form 43, “Part-Year Resident and nonresident income tax return” with the state of Idaho in 2023 and 2024.

Marian and Rodney were interviewed in Fremont County, where Marian told a detective they listed their Utah home as the primary address, “Because it makes it easier for taxes.”

David and Christi Spinner

The court document states that David and Christi used an address in Island Park to vote illegally and had previously voted in Ashton in November 2022 and March 2023.

Their voting history had shown both had voted in the May 2023 election in Island Park and later voted back in Ashton in the November 2024 election.

No homeowner’s exemption was taken for the Island Park residence during 2023 and 2024, but one was taken for the Ashton residence in 2022.

Marcye Gifford

According to the court documents, Gifford used an address in Island Park to vote in the May 2023 elections while her driver’s license listed an address in Rigby.

A homeowner’s exemption was listed for the Rigby home in 2023 and 2024.

The Giffords’ tax returns for 2023 show that they listed the Island Park address as a vacation and short-term rental.

Chad Vanderbeek

Vanderbeek is noted on a list of individuals who had registered to vote in Island Park between January and May 2023.

Voter records show Vanderbeek used an address in Island Park to vote, but a check of his voter registration records revealed his actual address in Idaho Falls.

The Fremont County Election Clerk showed that Vanderbeek had voted via an absentee ballot for the Island Park’s Ambulance Levy in April and May.

A court document states that on July 2, 2025, a Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the home in Island Park over a possible break-in.

The deputy spoke with Chad’s father, who said they live part-time in Fremont County and stay in Idaho Falls during the winter. The father said Chad comes up during the summertime, but lives in Idaho Falls.

On August 27, 2025, a detective spoke with Vanderbeek to confirm if he had voted in May 2023, and Vanderbeek stated that he had indeed voted in Island Park while living in Idaho Falls.

Vanderbeek said his driver’s license showed an Island Park address, but he now lives in Idaho Falls, as his parents are now elderly and need help.

When asked why he voted in Island Park, Vanderbeek told the detective that he believed someone should be able to do whatever they want with their property.

The detective told Vanderbeek that, due to his homeowner’s exemption in Idaho Falls, he had to vote in Bonneville County, and Vanderbeek responded, “I didn’t know it was against the law.”

Winter Rose Mickelberry

The court document states that Mickelberry had used an address in Island Park to vote in the May 2023 and November 2024 elections.

A check of Mickelberry’s addresses showed a residence in Ashton, and no homeowner’s exemptions were taken on the Island Park home for 2023 and 2024.

A look into Mickelberry’s tax return reveals that the Island Park home was listed as a vacation/short-term rental in 2024. In 2023, it was listed as a single-family residence with 365 fair rental days.

County officials aren’t talking

All seven individuals have been released on bond and are scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on Sept. 17.

The arrests have left many community members angry and questioning the integrity of the voting process and its implications for future votes in the small resort town.

EastIdahoNews.com has repeatedly contacted the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office about this matter. We were told that “they cannot comment on an active investigation.”

The Fremont County Clerk’s Office also said they are not commenting on the matter.

Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake has repeatedly ignored phone calls from EastIdahoNews.com.

EastIdahoNews.com also contacted Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane, who said that this matter is being handled locally and that his office is not involved. Additionally, the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office told EastIdahoNews.com that the federal agency is not involved in this case in any way.

It is unclear if more arrests in this case are imminent. EastIdahoNews.com will continue to update this story.

Though these people have been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.