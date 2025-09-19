Mother sues developers of video games Roblox, Fortnite and Minecraft - East Idaho News

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — A Maine mother is suing the developer behind some of the most popular video games for kids.

The 83-page lawsuit was filed this week in U.S. District Court.

The legal documents claim makers of the games added features they knew would be addictive, without implementing safety features.

“The most important thing is to hold these manufacturers accountable for their actions,” said attorney Brett Dwight Baber.

He is representing Casey Henderson, a mother from Somerset County.

She is suing Microsoft and the makers of popular video games, including Roblox, Fortnite and Minecraft.

The lawsuit claims they’re marketed to young children with features they knew would be addictive to maximize time spent and improve the odds of in-game purchases.

The lawsuit claims these games have caused her 9-year-old “diminished social interactions, lack of interest in other hobbies, and withdrawal symptoms such as rage, anger, and physical outbursts.”

“Any attempt to remove [the child] from their games is met with severe withdrawal symptoms, including anger, and refusal to maintain proper hygiene or sleep,” the lawsuit also claims.

None of the defendants named immediately responded to requests for comment.

“They’ve intentionally built these psychological devices into their games to get kids to play constantly. The more the better. And they profit off it, and this is a billion-dollar industry with a capital B,” Baber said.

The lawsuit seeks monetary relief and claims the plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer injuries and damages exceeding $75,000.