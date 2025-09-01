New gun shop and shooting range to open in Rexburg this month - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A new gun shop and shooting range is preparing to open its doors in Rexburg with a two-day celebration this month.

Grand Teton Gun & Range, located at 870 North 2nd East in the former Madison Armory building, will officially launch with events on Friday, Sept. 12, and Saturday, Sept. 13. The celebration is free and open to the public.

The opening weekend will feature giveaways, doorbuster sales, exclusive discounts, and refreshments. Industry representatives from Seekins Precision and Canik will also be on hand to answer questions, demonstrate products, and meet with customers.

Friday’s festivities will include free range instruction, while Saturday will feature additional sales and prize drawings, along with a bounce house for kids. A members-only reception will be held Saturday morning before the public event begins.

Owners Tom Woodall and Marty Blaser say they plan to be on-site throughout the weekend to greet customers.

“We are incredibly proud of this new and exciting venture,” said Rob Woodall, general manager of Grand Teton Gun & Range. “This new beginning reflects our continued growth and our dedication to providing a premier experience for every gun owner and enthusiast in the Rexburg area and beyond. This grand opening is our way of thanking our loyal customers and welcoming new ones to our family.”

The grand opening marks the latest chapter for the facility, which aims to provide firearms, accessories, and a full-service range for the community.