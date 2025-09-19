Pizza, prizes and more! Lucy's Pizzeria holding annual bike-a-thon this weekend - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Kids of all ages are invited to bike around the Idaho Falls Greenbelt, eat some pizza and win some prizes this Saturday.

Lucy’s Pizzeria is hosting its annual kids bike-a-thon from 1-3 p.m. on Sept. 20. Participants should meet with their bikes at the Lucy’s tent on Memorial Drive.

“Free pizza and prizes for every rider. The more laps you ride, the more chances to win grand prizes! Win a pizza party for your class! Win a bike from Dave’s!” the restaurant posted on the event’s Facebook page.

Lucy’s has hosted the bike-a-thon for years and invites riders to come enjoy the fun.

Learn more about the event here.