Reactions pour in to the death of church President Russell M. Nelson - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY — Reaction to the death of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began pouring in Sunday.

The church president and prophet died just after 10 p.m. Saturday at his home in Salt Lake City. He celebrated his 101st birthday on Sept. 9.

“Today we mourn the passing of President Russell M. Nelson — a prophet of God, a gentle leader, and a voice for peacemaking,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. “He built bridges across faith traditions and cultures, serving God’s children throughout the world. Abby and I will forever treasure our moments with him. “Hail to the Prophet, ascended to heaven!”

Cox later posted, “The best of men. I will miss my friend and the leader of my faith. We believe that the heavens are still open and that God still communicates with prophets on this earth. I’m grateful for everything he taught us and for his constant call to peacemaking and following Christ.”

Former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said, “President Russell M. Nelson will be known for the scores of new temples, accelerating the growth of the church, centering the gospel in the home, his prophetic words and his love for Jesus Christ, but for Ann and me, one thing touched us most personally and profoundly: his kindness.”

“Few lives have been lived as fully and faithfully as that of President Russell M. Nelson,” said Utah Sen. John Curtis. “His remarkable 101 years were a testament to service, faith, and vision. I am grateful for the insight, inspiration, and teachings he shared so generously. As we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life that lifted countless people and left an enduring legacy of hope and strength.”

Utah Sen. Mike Lee called President Nelson “a bold, visionary leader prepared by God to testify of Jesus Christ in the very times in which we now live.” He said on X that he first acquired “profound respect” for President Nelson as a 7-year-old boy when he performed open-heart surgery on both of his maternal grandparents on the same day.

“Just a few short years ago, President Nelson described to me in exquisite detail how he handled each of step of the two surgeries he had performed that day — more than 40 years earlier, and about seven years before he was called into full-time church service as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. After their surgeries, he told both of my grandparents that they could each expect to live another 10 to 15 years following the surgery.

“Both of them lived for another 25 years and credited President Nelson for their longevity, with good reason!

“Although I first heard his name in the context of his surgical practice, for me that was only the beginning of my countless reasons for admiring President Nelson.

“For as long as I’ve known him, he has exuded — and for me, he’s come to personify — the kind of faith, humility, and quiet confidence that tends to be the constant companion of a devoted servant and follower of Jesus Christ. To the day he died, he remained a healer—of hearts and of souls.

“Sharon and I extend our gratitude and heartfelt condolences to President Nelson’s family, and to the millions of Latter-day Saints throughout the world who mourn his passing.”

“Saddened to hear of the passing of President Nelson. A good and kind soul, who believed that a life committed to divine principles was a life worth living across all faiths. Keeping his beautiful family in my prayers,” said Rabbi Avremi Zippel of Chabad Lubavitch of Utah.

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake spoke with BYU commentator Greg Wrubell about President Nelson’s legacy and his belief in the afterlife as a fellow Latter-day Saint.

“Just sad that he’s gone, but we all know where he’s at and just really grateful that I was able to see him as our leader and as our prophet,” Sitake said.

The football coach shared the team’s condolences, thoughts and prayers with the Nelson family. He also said the church president did “a great job of serving here on earth” and said he would continue to use the leaders’ words with his players. Sitake said President Nelson’s conference talks provided insights about peacemaking and doing things differently that were beneficial to BYU football.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said the teachings and example of President Nelson has had a profound impact on her life.

“President Russell M. Nelson has been a profound influence for good throughout his long, meaningful life. He was an example of Christlike love and service for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and people of all faiths through the world. He will be missed,” she said.

Ryan Smith, co-founder of Qualtrics and owner of the Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth, said of President Nelson, “Loved this man. Grateful for his remarkable life and teachings. ‘Love your neighbor and treat them with compassion and respect. … Anger never persuades, hostility never heals, and contention never leads to lasting solutions.”’

“It has been said that the only life worth living is life in the service of others,” said Utah State Auditor Tina Cannon. “President Nelson taught this truth through his own exemplary life.”

Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz posted, “A long life well lived. President Russell M. Nelson was a man of vision, faith, and service whose guidance blessed countless lives, including mine. I will always be grateful for his example of Christlike love and steady leadership. My prayers are with his family and all who feel this loss.”

Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton said, “I love President Nelson and know he was a prophet of God. I read his biography at a pivotal time in my life and it changed my heart. What a special human! His medical career alone was incredible. His love for people was evident. His charge to be peacemakers was clear.”

“With profound gratitude and heavy hearts, we remember the life of President Russell M. Nelson, a prophet and healer, both physically and spiritually,” said Utah Senate President Stuart Adams. “We mourn his passing while celebrating a lifetime devoted to peace, faith and unwavering service. His enduring legacy will continue to inspire and uplift us all.”

Utah Rep. Celeste Maloy wrote: “President Russell M. Nelson was a visionary leader who lifted us higher and called us to be peacemakers. A pioneer in open-heart surgery and a bridge-builder in faith, his devotion and love will inspire generations. Today we celebrate his remarkable life of faith and service and mourn his passing.”

“Man, I will miss Russell Nelson,” said Brian S. King, chairman of the Utah Democratic Party. “When he was called as an apostle in 1984, I distinctly recall how impressed I was with his background. How wonderful and appropriate it was that this man who had saved so many lives as a heart surgeon would be working to save lives spiritually. I loved how President Nelson spoke consistently and eloquently about how we can move forward for the better not just individually, but as communities, a state, and a country.

“He consistently advocated for being peacemakers, caring for the less fortunate, looking for opportunities to serve others, and acting for the common good. I’ll miss his warm smile, his genuine concern for others, his effective mix of humor and directness in his addresses. The world has truly lost a spiritual giant. I’m grateful we all had a chance to learn from his teachings and example,” King said.

“Katrina and I mourn the passing of President Russell M. Nelson, who dedicated his life to healing and service — first as a physician, and then as a prophet and leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints,” said Utah Rep. Mike Kennedy. “His teachings of faith, love, and discipleship in Jesus Christ have strengthened families, inspired hope, and lifted lives across the world. We are grateful for his example and the steady testimony he shared throughout his remarkable life. Our prayers are with his family, and with all who mourn his passing. His legacy will continue to bless generations to come.”

Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke said, “President Nelson devoted his life to service, faith, uplifting others, and testifying of God and our Savior’s love for each of us. He leaves an enduring legacy of compassion and leadership. … His influence will long be remembered not only within our faith community but also by people across the world who were touched by his message of civility, kindness and hope.”

“As a pioneering heart surgeon and later as the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson devoted his life to healing— people and communities alike,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “I extend my deepest condolences to his wife, Wendy, and his family as we honor his extraordinary life.”

The University of Utah expressed sorrow over the death of President Russell M. Nelson. In a statement on X, the university said, “President Nelson’s remarkable journey, from U alum to pioneering heart surgeon to global faith leader, reflects a life of innovation, compassion and devotion. His influence and discipleship are woven into the history of our university and the lives of many of our students.” The university also highlighted his legacy in a feature honoring his contributions to medicine and faith.

Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, tweeted, “President Nelson lived each of his 101 years to their fullness. A respected heart surgeon in his formative years and an apostle and prophet in his latter years. His life was a testament to peacemaking, kindness, and faith. His far-reaching influence will long be remembered, and he will be honored as a man of God who devoted himself to serving others. And to me, his example will remind me to fill my years by being the most dedicated husband, father, neighbor, professional, and disciple of Christ.”

The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, speaking on behalf of Bishop Oscar A. Solis and Catholics across Utah, offered condolences to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the family and friends of President Russell M. Nelson. The diocese highlighted President Nelson’s lifelong devotion to faith and service, noting his care for the poor and vulnerable, and his leadership that inspired collaboration between the Catholic Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Utah. “As a cardiac surgeon, he cared for people’s hearts, as the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he cared for people’s dignity and for their souls,” the statement said, asking all to pray for his eternal peace and happiness.

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, mourned the passing of President Russell M. Nelson, calling him “the leader of my faith and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Owens said he is grateful for President Nelson’s example in word and deed, noting that his teachings and unwavering love for the Savior have blessed his family. “May we honor his legacy by striving to live as true disciples of Jesus Christ,” Owens wrote, offering prayers for Sister Nelson, their family, and the millions whose lives the church leader touched.