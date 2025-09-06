Super Saiyan! Dragon Bowls brings new Asian menu to Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Starting earlier this year, the owners of Dragon Bowls have built a strong following on social media, and for good reason: their food is delicious.

The Dragon Bowl can be found on the Greenbelt at 528 Legion Dr. in Idaho Falls, with hours ranging from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

We spoke with Owner Jonathan Key, who told us his inspiration for having a food truck was to work for himself.

Key said the name comes from his love of the anime and ongoing series “Dragon Ball” and fits with the food he and his wife serve.

The first bowl we tried was the Dragon Bowl, which consists of popcorn chicken covered in a red Thai curry sauce served on a bed of rice. Key told us the sauce is spicy and is a favorite in the community.

The Dragon Bowl | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

After trying a few bites, I was surprised — in a great way — by the spicy sauce. Oftentimes, trying dishes that are labeled as spicy are often mild at best, but this sauce, paired with the popcorn chicken, was fantastic.

The second was a Korean Spicy Pork, and a bit milder, but the pork was savory, tender and was paired with a cucumber salad and pickled daikon radishes.

The Korean Spicy Pork | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

The last dish was my personal favorite, the Japanese Katsu Curry. It’s a deep-fried chicken cutlet with a Japanese curry on top.

The Japanese Katsu Curry. | Jordan Wood, EastIdahoNews.com

This dish reminds me of when I was in Moscow, Idaho, as a student going almost weekly to Loco Grinz, a Hawaiian barbecue restaurant there. The dish is hearty, warm and absolutely wonderful.

Dragon Bowls is one of the many restaurants in downtown Idaho Falls that should be on any foodie’s list of must-tries.

To learn more about Dragon Bowls, visit their Facebook page.