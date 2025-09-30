Teenager mistaken for a squirrel is shot and killed - East Idaho News

BRIGHTON, Iowa — A teenage hunter has died after being accidentally shot during a hunting trip in rural Iowa on Saturday afternoon.

Carson Ryan, 17, of Washington, was mistaken for a squirrel by another member of his hunting party around 3 p.m., according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. He was struck in the back of the head.

Ryan was rushed to University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Ryan was a high school football player and a member of the Washington Boys Track & Field Team.

“Washington Boys Track & Field team asks you keep Carson’s Mom, family, classmates and teammates in your hearts as we navigate the devastating loss of Carson. Our hearts are broken,” the team posted on Facebook.

A GoFundMe was established on behalf of Ryan’s family, which has raised over $53,000 as of Tuesday.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.