This dachshund mix is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Abel, a 4-and-a-half-year-old dachshund-terrier mix, is our Pet of the Week.

His previous owner says the male dog is potty-trained and is well behaved around cats, but shouldn’t be left alone because he gets a little destructive.

“He’ll need a large backyard that he can’t escape out of, that he can have free reign of,” Snake River Animal Shelter operations manager Romi Weaver says. “He’s a really sweet dog. He just gets separation anxiety.”

To meet Abel face-to-face or learn more, stop by the shelter during regular business hours at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.