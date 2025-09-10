Two Shelley homes searched as part of firearm investigations - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — Police executed two separate search warrants last week on South Park Avenue in Shelley, both tied to ongoing firearm-related investigations.

According to the Shelley Police Department, the warrants were carried out on Sept. 4 and 5, with assistance from the Bingham County Joint Investigations team.

The first warrant was executed in coordination with the Idaho Falls Police Department, which is handling an active investigation involving a firearm. Shelley officers and Bingham County investigators assisted in the operation.

The second incident stemmed from a neighbor dispute that escalated when a firearm was discharged, police said. Shelley officers initially responded to the report, then brought in a detective to continue the investigation. A judge later approved a search warrant for the residence.

During that search, investigators seized multiple firearms as well as narcotics, according to police.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with neighboring agencies to ensure our community remains safe and secure,” the Shelley Police Department said in a statement.

Police said no further details will be released at this time.