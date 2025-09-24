Utah 9th grade student dies from self-inflicted gunshot on field trip - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL.com) — A ninth grade Utah student died Wednesday from what police say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a school field trip.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. at South Fork Park in Provo Canyon. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the student was on a field trip with the school when the incident occurred. The shooting was witnessed by other students and faculty.

Whether the shooting was intentional or accidental is still being investigated. The sheriff’s office did not immediately know Wednesday where the student got the gun.

“The tragic incident is still actively (being) investigated by Utah County Sheriff’s Office detectives, and we will not be releasing the name of the student at this time,” the department said.

No other students were injured.

Although the sheriff’s office has not released the name of the school the student attended, the Alpine School District has made counseling services available to those who witnessed the incident, and “those resources will be available for as long as needed,” the sheriff’s office said.