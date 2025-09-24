WaFd Bank grant boosts independence for people with disabilities in east Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Cooking a meal, balancing a budget or making a simple trip to the grocery store may sound routine, but for many people with disabilities, these daily tasks are anything but easy.

Thanks to a generous grant from the WaFd Bank Foundation, a local nonprofit is equipping people with disabilities with the skills and confidence they need to tackle tasks and much more.

LIFE, A Center for Independent Living, recently received a $7,500 Community Grant from WaFd Bank. The money is used to fund hands-on classes that teach essential life skills, such as cooking, budgeting and self-advocacy.

The grant also helped fund a community celebration in honor of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) anniversary and Disability Pride, bringing people together and fostering a sense of community.

According to a press release from WaFd, the impact of the grant is already evident. Nakia Lepinski, a young participant who began shy and hesitant, gained confidence through the summer program. One group of participants eventually led a cooking class and even managed a grocery trip on their own. Now, they have their sights set on learning to drive.

“This grant has given our members the tools and confidence to build real-life skills that can change their futures,” said Michael Lefevor, executive director of LIFE. “Our programs provide so many people with confidence and the ability to know they can live their lives independently.”

LIFE participants Kaden Barr, Nakia Lapinski, Lele McClellan and staffer Pono Hanohono had fun doing some cooking with funds provided through a grant provided by WaFd Bank. | Courtesy photo

“These programs are much more than learning,” said Corey Mangum, WaFd Bank’s Pocatello branch manager. “These programs are about empowerment, belonging to a community, and working to create a pathway to independence.”

LIFE has been serving southeastern Idaho for 40 years, offering a wide range of free services, including skills training, advocacy, and peer support, to people of all ages with disabilities.

LIFE’s stated belief is that all people with disabilities cannot only live but thrive in their chosen communities, and with support from the WaFd Bank Foundation, they’re making that belief a reality for many.

To learn more about LIFE’s programs or upcoming events, visit https://idlife.org/ or call (208) 232-2747.