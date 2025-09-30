Warm, flaky, flavorful baked ham and cheese croissants - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

These baked ham and cheese croissants are warm, flaky, and full of flavor. Each one is filled with slices of savory ham and melty cheese, then brushed with a buttery garlic glaze that makes the tops golden and delicious. They bake up quickly and taste amazing straight out of the oven. Ingredients For the Croissants: 4 croissants sliced in half

8 slices ham deli or leftover baked ham

4 slices Swiss cheddar, or Gruyère cheese

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard For the Buttery Glaze: 4 tablespoons butter melted

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon maple syrup

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

1 teaspoon dried parsley Instructions Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking sheet or 9×13-inch baking dish with parchment paper. Slice croissants in half and spread Dijon mustard on the inside of each. Place 2 slices of ham and 1 slice of cheese inside each croissant. In a small bowl, whisk together melted butter, garlic powder, maple syrup, mustard, poppy seeds, and parsley. Arrange croissants in the baking dish and brush the tops generously with the buttery glaze. Cover loosely with foil and bake for 10 minutes. Remove foil and bake for another 5 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown and cheese is melted. Serve & Enjoy!

