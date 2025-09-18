Weekend's EV Expo to showcase more electric vehicles than ever - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – An annual event happening this weekend will show off more electric vehicles than it ever has before.

The fourth annual Pocatello EV Expo, put on by the Portneuf Resource Council, will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday in the south parking lot of the Marshall Public Library. This show will feature up to 20 electric vehicles and hybrids, with the owners on hand to answer questions.

“That’s what we think is the real value in the EV car show. People can talk about their experiences with range, any concerns (like), ‘where can I juice up my vehicle?’ And ‘what about maintenance on the vehicle?’ and those sorts of things,” said Liana Litzsinger, treasurer of the Portneuf Resource Council.

Litzsinger said this is an important time for people to learn more about electric vehicles, because tax credits for purchasing them will end on September 30, 10 days after the expo. People who buy an EV before that date can get a $7,500 federal tax credit or $4,000 when purchasing a used EV.

There will be a variety of cars in the expo that meet many different consumer needs. Some of these vehicles will be:

2025 Rivian R1S

2025 GMC Hummer SUV

2026 KIA EV9

To date, 19 cars are registered for the show.

Speakers for the event include Mayor Brian Blad and a representative from Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities starting at 10 a.m.

Both owners and representatives of car dealerships with electric vehicles will be present at the expo, available to talk to attendees about the vehicles, and address any commonly held misconceptions about them. Litzsinger also went on Sustainable Idaho, a KISU radio program, on September 16 to talk about the car show, as well as address misconceptions.

“(The owners) give you that boots-on-the-ground information that maybe is causing a potential EV owner to give pause,” Litzsinger said.

She also pointed out that there’s not many other opportunities to see such a great variety of electric vehicles and hybrids in one place.

“Where else are you going to see so many different makes and models?” Litzsinger said.