What are some good ideas for making sure our six-year-old twins learn lessons about giving? - East Idaho News

Dear Dave,

My husband and I have already started putting money aside for Christmas. Recently, we were talking about what we might get our six-year-old twins, when we decided we want to make sure they experience the giving side of Christmas this year, rather than just receiving. What are some good ideas for making sure they learn age-appropriate lessons about giving at that age?

Brooke

Dear Brooke,

I love Christmas! And I love the way you’re thinking. Everyone knows Christmas is one of the best opportunities all year to give. But too often, we get so caught up in shopping and buying a bunch of stuff that we don’t take the time to demonstrate giving to our children. Sure, we give to them, but how can we get them in on being givers, and make it a habit in their hearts?

Sometimes, the smallest ways are a good starting point. And you don’t even have to wait until the holiday season. You could begin encouraging them to pass along compliments to their friends. This kind of encouragement goes a long way any time of year. You might try sending an extra snack to school with them. They can give it to a friend, and then when they get home from school, let them tell you what happened.

Do you and your husband regularly donate time, money or other items to a charitable organization? If so, make your kids part of the process. When they see mom and dad being generous, it will make a big impression, trust me. Or, maybe they’re independent types and like to do things themselves. You could encourage them to start setting aside a little bit of the money they receive from birthdays and doing jobs around the house to give to a local charity—and letting them pick the receiver.

There are lots more ideas for helping kids learn to become generous. Just use your imagination, and keep an eye out for teachable moments. But always remember that you’re the ones setting the example. If your kids see you showing a giving spirit, that’s a great first step!

— Dave