Wild video show man at gas station nearly being hit by out-of-control car - East Idaho News

BRADY, Nebraska – A driver is facing multiple citations after a crash on Highway 30 in Brady left two people injured and caused property damage.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene around 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 12. Investigators say the driver was traveling at least 65 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone when the vehicle struck a pickup truck and a streetlight pole.

The pickup’s owner, Brady Johnson of Brady, was washing his windshield at a gas station when the car struck his truck and clipped his lower leg. Johnson was not seriously hurt but reported pain later that night.

The driver was transported to Great Plains Health by the Brady Fire Department with minor injuries.

A Lincoln County accident reconstructionist responded to the scene and determined the driver will be cited for reckless driving, no operator’s license, no proof of insurance, and expired registration.

Authorities say the crash could have been far worse and are reminding drivers to slow down and obey posted speed limits.