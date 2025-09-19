Woman killed after hitting tree in Idaho County - East Idaho News

KOOSKIA — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning east of Kooskia.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Toll Road near Kings Bluff Road in Idaho County.

According to ISP, a 74-year-old Kooskia woman was driving a gray Buick Enclave eastbound when the vehicle went off the left shoulder of the road and struck a tree. She was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.

Troopers say next of kin have been notified. The crash remains under investigation.