You have to see this! Massive supercell caught on camera in Nebraska - East Idaho News

WOW! – This week’s viral video looks like a scene taken straight out of a movie.

Ricky Forbes, whose Facebook page says he is a professional storm chaser, shared the video on his social media last week. The video is of a supercell thunderstorm near Shelton, Nebraska.

On the thunderstorm spectrum, supercells are the least common type of thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service.

“But they have a high propensity to produce severe weather, including damaging winds, very large hail, and sometimes weak to violent tornadoes,” the National Weather Service website explains. “What makes a supercell unique from all other thunderstorm types is that it contains a deep and persistent rotating updraft called a mesocyclone. If the environment is favorable, supercell thunderstorms can last for several hours.”

The viral video was captioned “seven-mile wide beast.” Forbes said it looked like it was “out of a sci-fi movie” giving off “alien mothership vibes.”

“Packing 70+ mph winds and hail larger than golf balls,” the Facebook caption reads. “One of the wildest scenes we caught last storm season.”

Although the caption mentions the video was filmed last storm season, it’s taken social media by storm since it was posted this month. In just over 48 hours, it had already been watched nearly 13 million times on Forbes’ Facebook alone.

“That’s scary,” one comment reads.

Another viewer wrote, “Note to self: Do not move to Nebraska!”

Despite the fearful comments, there are people who found the video to be less on the frightening side and more on the beauty of Mother Nature.

“Amazing view,” someone wrote.

“Awe-inspiring,” someone else added.

What do you think of the video? Watch it for yourself in the video player above.