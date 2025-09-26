Young single Rexburg mother dies unexpectedly, leaving behind 9-year-old daughter - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 31-year-old mother is being remembered for her infectious smile, kind heart, and as a “bright light in this world.”

Kenya Wilson passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 17, due to complications with her liver. She leaves behind her 9-year-old daughter, Jade. Kenya was taken “far too soon,” according to a GoFundMe online.

“I am devastated. She is my only child. She changed my life,” said Carrie Wilson, Kenya’s mother, while crying on the phone.

According to her obituary, Kenya was a “light in every room—kind, gracious, and full of life.”

Carrie said Kenya and Jade lived with her at her home in Rexburg. Kenya was a single mother and Jade was the center of her world.

“Her daughter was the light of her life. They had a routine every day. Cute giggles and laughing at night. Back scratches and story time,” Carrie said.

Carrie told EastIdahoNews.com that last month, Kenya was dealing with pancreatitis, which is inflammation of the pancreas, and it was getting better. But recently, she had started to not feel well again.

“She started complaining that she was really bloated, her legs were shaky and things were sore,” Carrie said.

They went to a doctor in Rexburg and got some blood work done. They hadn’t heard back for a couple of days with the results, and Kenya seemed to be getting worse. Carrie finally got a hold of the doctor.

“He said that she needed to get to the hospital right away because there was an infection in her liver; a gallstone was blocking the bile duct,” she explained. “An emergency ambulance drove her there.”

Kenya was admitted to Idaho Falls Community Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 13, and she needed to see a liver specialist.

After a few days, Kenya seemed to improve. Carrie said she had plans to pick her up from the hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 17, after she was discharged.

“I talked to her on Wednesday morning. She was so excited to come home. She was talking to (Jade) and saying, ‘I love you. I will see you later today. Mommy is so excited to see you and we are going to read stories tonight,'” Carrie said.

However, complications arose and things took a turn for the worse. She had turned septic, Carrie said.

“I got the phone call at 11:30 a.m. that she was coding. They worked on her for 30 minutes, and they couldn’t get her back,” Carrie said, crying.

A GoFundMe was created to help raise funds toward funeral expenses and provide assistance to Jade as she grows up without her mother. As of Thursday evening, over $12,000 has been raised. Carrie is very grateful to those who have donated and shared memories of her daughter.

“Her unexpected departure has left a hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Jade was Kenya’s pride and joy and they shared a special bond that can never be replaced,” the GoFundMe read.

“She knows that mommy died. She says that mommy is watching her from heaven and that maybe she will see her in her dreams,” Carrie said.

Kenya was known for being happy and a peacemaker. She loved to cook. She was a dancer and won several awards for it. She specifically did ballroom dance, jazz, and hip hop.

Before Jade was born, Kenya taught dance classes. She ended up teaching Jade how to dance as well. She also attended cosmetology school and became a hairdresser.

“She was a sweetheart. She was never negative. I tried to get her to hate people, but it never worked!” Carrie laughed. “I wish she could see how much people loved her because she was amazing. I seriously got so lucky.”