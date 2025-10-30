30-year-old man dies after striking cow on roadway near Swan Valley - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY – A 30-year-old man was killed Monday morning after hitting a cow on the roadway and then being hit by another truck.

According to a news release from Idaho State Police, troopers are investigating the crash that happened at 6:55 a.m. on US Highway 26 at mile marker 365.

The 30-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving east in a 2010 Volkswagen CC when he struck a cow that was on the roadway. The Volkswagen became disabled in the travel lane.

Due to thick fog and darkness in the area, a 2019 Ram 2500 pickup, driven by a 19-year-old man from Idaho Falls, that was also driving east, hit the Volkswagen.

The 30-year-old driver of the Volkswagen succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. The 19-year-old driver of the Ram was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the Bonneville County Coroner’s Office to request the identity of the deceased man. The coroner has not yet made contact with the man’s family, so they were unable to provide the name.

We will update when we know more.

The Idaho Transportation Department, the Bonneville County Sheriff, the Swan Valley Fire Department, and the Idaho Falls Ambulance assisted Idaho State Police.

US-26 was blocked for approximately four hours while crews investigated the incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.