A swing worth taking, the Bellhouse at the Idaho Falls Country Club offers unique and classic dishes - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A combination of unique and classic dishes, the Bellhouse at the Idaho Falls Country Club is a top shot at fine dining in eastern Idaho.

Located at 11511 South Country Club Drive, a couple of minutes’ drive south on Hitt Road from Sunnyside Road, the Country Club sits in the foothills of Taylor Mountain.

The Bellhouse is located inside the private golf course. Memberships for the Country Club vary, allowing community members to pay to play golf on its course or to access its restaurant.

The Bellhouse, located inside of the Idaho Falls Country Club, was renovated in 2024. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

In speaking with the country club’s director of food and beverage, Tegan Ricker, he mentioned plans to open the restaurant to non-members during the winter, but these plans are still in the works.

Speaking with Jace Burroughs, the executive chef, the restaurant focuses on exploring new and unique flavors using sustainable ingredients.

Jace Burroughs, the executive chef of the Bellhouse in Idaho Falls Country Club preparing dishes in the kitchen. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The first dish we tried was a hot honey chicken sandwich with coleslaw on a black pepper brioche bun. The flavor was fantastic, and the chicken was juicy and flavorful.

Burroughs mentioned that they recently switched from seed oil to beef tallow to enhance the flavor of the chicken and other items they fry.

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

The coleslaw was fresh, crispy and mixed well with the hot honey that is drizzled onto the chicken.

The second dish was my personal favorite, the birria ramen.

Burroughs said birria is a combination of beef short ribs and elk osso bucco cut, which melts in your mouth and has a great taste.

The broth is made from the consommé or stock that’s been reduced, and topped with cilantro, onion, lime, and a soft-boiled egg.

For myself, the consommé is the best part of dishes that involve birria, and the birria ramen is the best of worlds.

The last is one of the most unique dishes I’ve had in quite some time. It was the miso black cod.

Burroughs said that the black cod is marinated in miso marinade, and brined, which gives the cod a different texture and taste.

Miso Black Cod | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

While a bit salty, the fish falls apart and has that savory taste of the miso.

The dish itself is served tableside, with the cod sitting on a bed of white rice and grilled bok choy. A miso broth is poured over, mixed with green tea, which gives the rice a porridge consistency.

Buroughs said the dish came to him when he was sick in Japan, where he worked as a chef, and it is often served to those who feel under the weather.

Overall, the Bellhouse has something to offer for everybody, whether it’s for those who like a classic steak or hamburger, or those who want to try something new.

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, there is plenty of time to stop by and take a taste of something unique.

To learn more about the Bellhouse and the Idaho Falls Country Club, visit c.