Absentee voting begins in municipal elections - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Voting for the Nov. 4 municipal elections is underway for voters submitting absentee ballots.

Absentee voting, sometimes called vote-by-mail voting, is open now. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 24 and all absentee ballots must be returned by Oct. 31.

Absentee voting makes sense for voters unable to vote on election day or for anyone who wants to avoid going to their individual polling place, according to Helena Welling, Bonneville County election supervisor. Idaho voters do not need to provide a reason to vote by absentee ballot.

Early voting

Another method of casting a ballot, early voting, begins Oct. 20 and allows residents to cast their ballots just as they would on election day, but it’s done at each county’s elections office.

In-person absentee voting

Finally, all counties offer either early voting or in-person absentee voting.

While absentee voting (vote-by-mail) is underway now in all Idaho counties, the following local counties offer early voting: