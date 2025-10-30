As federal nutrition programs run out of funding, locals seek to fill the gap despite lower donations - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Amid the ongoing government shutdown, restaurants, food banks, and various organizations are stepping in to help feed Idahoans who may be affected as federal programs lose funding or are paused.

Earlier this month, the Idaho Capital Sun reported that Idaho will pause the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program after the U.S. Department of Agriculture asked the state to suspend it due to the shutdown.

The States Newsroom also reported that the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program will run out of funding by November due to the ongoing shutdown.

As a result, uncertainty looms over how thousands of Idahoans will get by as the year draws to a close.

How many will be impacted

According to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data, 32,000 Idahoans are enrolled in WIC and 133,000 in SNAP.

Looking more closely, 10,500 Idahoans — 33% of those enrolled in the program — live in eastern Idaho.

WIC Director Kami Christensen for Southeastern Idaho Public Health District told EastIdahoNews.com that WIC clinics are still planned to remain open in November to see clients and issue benefits.

According to the IDHW, WIC is a federally funded nutrition program that helps low-income pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children up to age 5.

Sorted boxes of food at the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket

Depending on how the federal government shutdown continues or in what direction it goes, the health district will plan to notify clients in advance.

“As of now, we are business as usual and open and receiving clients and able to help,” Christensen said.

Christensen said they are still encouraging new clients to apply to the program and to continue attending their WIC appointments.

“As this funding situation continues to evolve and change, please contact us with any questions. We’re here and happy to help with whatever needs we can,” Christensen said.

The Capital Sun reported that those under SNAP will see delays in distribution, and longer wait times are to be expected for those applying before they’re accepted.

On the IDHW’s website, it lists other locations where Idahoans can get assistance, such as food banks and soup kitchens.

Feeling the pinch

However, locally, the Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls has been feeling the pinch, as donations have decreased.

“In general, donations are down this year between 300,000 and 400,000 pounds. So that’s significant,” CFB’s Executive Director Ariel Jackson told EastIdahoNews.com. ” It’s a significant amount, and the need is up.”

On Oct. 22, the food basket hosted a special food distribution for furloughed government workers to help them get food for the week ahead.

Ariel Jackson, executive director of the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, said donations saw a nearly 400,000 pound decrease. Despite this, the food basket aims to help families during the government shutdown. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

However, with SNAP and WIC seeing delays and pauses, Jackson said they are concerned about how the food basket will absorb the need.

She said that they have items beneficial for mothers and infants, such as diapers and formula. However, individuals requesting these supplies are often stable, supported by two federal programs.

“We’re preparing the best that we can,” Jackson said.

One of the items the food basket is low on is formula, with only a few boxes left on a skid to hand out.

On Oct. 27, a skid at the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket with what’s left of it’s supply of baby formula. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Currently, Jackson said the basket serves 1,600 families a month, totaling 6,000 to 7,000 people. They anticipate that, with SNAP on pause, more people may be affected. Majority of those who get help from the food basket, 80% are currently working jobs.

“Every family will face a crisis at some point that they were not anticipating… (and) are going to find themselves in a position that they may need to come visit us,” Jacson said.

While the food basket is intended to aid individuals, Jackson said its goal is to help community members find a stable footing once again.

Diapers are distributed to families with babies, but only ment for to support them for one week. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Looking locally, Jackson said the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen, on 301 South Boulevard, and the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, on 380 East Street, are places that serve meals daily, while the food basket is there for up to five to seven days.

“We’re all kind of struggling for donations right now, and we’re all working really hard together to try to make sure that we’re feeding everybody,” Jackson said.

Giving back

Many restaurants throughout eastern Idaho have begun offering free meals to families affected by the government shutdown.

One of whom spoke with EastIdahoNews.com in Pocatello, A Taste of Hawaii 208.

Owner Leilani Cardenas said the issue hits close to home for her, as when she was growing up, her family got by with the help of food stamps.

Being raised by a single mom who moved to Hawaii from Germany, she recalled that if it weren’t for that aid, they wouldn’t have been able to eat.

“We relied a lot on food stamps, but also the generosity of our community,” Cardenas said. “I’m grateful to be in a better position where I can help.”

Unsure how long the government shutdown will last, Cardenas said they’ll do their best to offer this free meal until they can’t.

However, depending on the need, she said they may reach out to the community if they can organize something or help inform folks.

“We’re just going to play it by ear and see how everything goes,” Cardenas said.

How to help

Here in Idaho Falls, the Community Food Basket is asking community members to donate what they can, but they are seeking a few specific items.

These are cereals, cans of chili or stews, vegetables, boxes of macaroni and cheese, and peanut butter.

Those who want to donate financially can do so on its website. Jackson said that for every $1, they can stretch it to buy about $4 worth of items.

The Food Basket is wrapping up its last month-long food drive on Oct. 31, with volunteers collecting donations around Idaho Falls and Ammon. Volunteers can be found outside any Albertsons, Sam’s Club, or Broulims to collect 100,000 pounds of food.

Those outside of eastern Idaho can find a food bank, food pantry, or soup kitchen near them online or call the Idaho CareLine at 211 or 800-926-2588.