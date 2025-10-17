Ashton's Warm River Studio to host 'Dance of the Goblins' featuring local violinist Richard Ferguson - East Idaho News

ASHTON — The arts and Halloween are blending together for unique entertainment in Asthon this weekend with the Richard Ferguson ensemble “Dance of the Goblins.”

Local businesswoman Ellen Lynch will bring this special event to town through her creative space, Warm River Studio.

The studio, at 612 Main Street. The concert is on Sunday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m., featuring Ferguson, a violinist for the Idaho Falls and Bozeman symphonies.

RELATED: Warm River Studio opens in Ashton as new hub for the arts

Several fellow musicians will join Ferguson for an afternoon of music designed for the season.

“These classical and contemporary pieces will spark the Halloween spirit. The works range from Bach and Mendelssohn to ‘Orange Blossom Special’ and ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia,'” Lynch said. “If you don’t know or think you don’t like classical music, I believe you’ll be surprised by this concert.”

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. with complimentary refreshments for guests. Performing alongside Ferguson are violinist Natalie Blackburn, violist Marta Smith, cellist Tessa Campbell, and pianist Brendon Wheeler.

“This concert will explore the many facets of the violin—from the demonic to the sublime, and from silly to serious,” said Ferguson.

The program includes a mix of solo and ensemble pieces ranging from Bazzini’s “Dance of the Goblins” to “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Other selections include Bach’s “Sonata in G Minor,” Mendelssohn’s “Concerto in E Minor,” and the lively “Orange Blossom Special.” Ferguson will also share how the violin came to be known as “the devil’s instrument.”

Tickets are $10 per person, and additional donations are appreciated. Seats can be reserved at WarmRiverStudio.com/events or by calling 208-390-9088.

Visitors can also view Lynch’s latest photography exhibit, “Touched by Light,” currently on display in the studio. The collection features large-scale images of horses illuminated by natural light—scenes of a Belgian-Quarter Horse kicking up dust in a sunbeam, a herd of roans in the North Dakota Badlands, and Welsh Cobbs captured in the dramatic glow after a storm.