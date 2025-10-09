Award-winning musician and broadcasting legend John Tesh answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

John Tesh is an award-winning composer, broadcaster, musician and journalist. He recently released a new album called “Sports” and I am happy to be talking to him today.

Here’s what I asked John:

You’ve done so many things — like news, TV, music, radio. How did you end up trying all of this?

You have previously composed music for the Olympics, and now have released the album “Sports” focusing on the emotions involved with watching and playing sports. What is it about sports that creates these strong emotions in you and others?

You talk a lot about your faith. How does believing in God help you when life gets tough?

I know you had cancer about ten years ago. How did you stay strong, and does that change how you look at life now?

You’ve run marathons and covered huge sports events. Which song on your new album do you relate to best?

“Roundball Rock” was the NBA theme song on NBC for years and now it’s coming back to NBC. How does it feel to have made something people still love after all this time?

I live in Idaho. Have you ever been here and what’s your favorite way to have a potato?

BONUS QUESTION

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with John in the video player above and you can learn more about him on his website.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.