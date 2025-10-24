Blackfoot Police investigating homicide, searching for 'extremely dangerous' teenage suspect - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found Thursday in Blackfoot and detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding the 16-year-old suspect.

The investigation began when officers responded to a report of a deceased person at the south end of Blackfoot, according to a news release from the Blackfoot Police Department. The release did not specify the specific location of the investigation.

When patrol units arrived, they confirmed the person was dead, and detectives from the Bingham County Joint Detective Division were contacted.

Following several initial leads, investigators identified Bobby G. Jackson as the suspect. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Jackson was last seen wearing blue Levi’s jeans, a light-colored plaid jacket, cowboy boots, and a dark-colored T-shirt.

Blackfoot Police Department

Police say Jackson was last spotted around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 91 and Riverton Road. It is unclear if he is traveling on foot or in a vehicle.

“Bobby Jackson is considered extremely dangerous and possibly armed. If you see this individual, do not approach him. Immediately contact law enforcement by calling 911,” the release says.

Those who may have seen Jackson earlier Thursday are asked to contact the Bingham County Emergency Communication Center at (208) 785-1234.

Police are urging residents in the area to lock their doors and remain vigilant.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional information as it is released.