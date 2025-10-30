Candy for cash? Local dentistry looks to buy your unwanted candy for good cause - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — With Halloween around the corner, the potential for kids getting too much candy that goes uneaten becomes a big reality. However, a local dentist’s office has an opportunity for those spooky ghosts and princesses to raise some money for a good cause.

Located at 929 South Utah Avenue in Idaho Falls, Just4Kidds Pediatric Dentistry has been offering its Halloween Candy Buy-Back program for the past 15 years, sending unwanted candy to troops overseas as part of Operation Gratitude.

The Buy Back event will start at 5 p.m. on November 3 and last until 6:30 p.m., during which children can donate up to 5 pounds of candy. Just4Kidds will pay $2 per pound, up to a maximum of $10.

Children will also receive a free toothbrush and a voucher to Culver’s or Texas Roadhouse.

“(Doctor Jordan Higham) wanted to find a way that we aren’t just throwing the candy away or us eating it all.” Lyndsey Carter said. “He did some research on ways we could give back the candy, and he found Operation Gratitude.”

Carter told EastIdahoNews.com that they raised over 500 pounds last year. She said it ranges around that much, with some years the amount going over every other year.

She said that convincing children is often a difficult task, but for her, a mother of two, once she explained where the candy was going, they were more willing to part with the sweets.

“Most kids are excited once they realize they can get cash, because $10 to a kid is a lot of money,” Carter said. “Their faces usually light up and they’re excited about that.”

Those who may have some extra candy on hand, especially if there weren’t enough trick-or-treaters, can also donate it to Just4Kidds. Carter said it doesn’t have to be during the event on Monday.

For those with additional questions, please visit Just4KiddsDentistry.com or call us at (208) 529-2199.