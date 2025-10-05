Church leaders opt to 'slow down' announcement of new Latter-day Saint temples, encourage forgiveness - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is slowing down its most recent surge of new temple announcements, a week after the death of President Russell M. Nelson.

His death came just days before a deadly attack on a congregation in Michigan, both topics that faithful Latter-day Saints listened to during this weekend’s 195th Semiannual General Conference

In the first general conference since the death of Nelson, who announced 200 new temples during his presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks said no new temple announcements would be made at the conclusion of the 195th Semiannual General Conference Sunday at the Conference Center at Temple Square.

“He loved to announce new temples at the conclusion of each general conference, and we all rejoiced with him,” President Oaks said of President Nelson. “However, with the large number of temples now in the very earliest phases of planning and construction, it is appropriate that we slow down the announcement of new temples.

“Therefore, with the approval of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, we will not announce any new temples at this conference,” he added. “We will now move forward in providing the ordinances of the temple to members of the church throughout the world, including when and where to announce the construction of new temples.”

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during the morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday. | Isaac Hale/The Deseret News via Associated Press

Back in April, Nelson announced the 200th new temple during his presidency — an announcement that brought the total number of temples announced, under construction, under renovation or active to 382.

Temples are considered sacred buildings by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, different than meetinghouses where church members gather weekly for Sunday services, classes and other meetings, according to the church website.

Temples are “places specially set apart for sacred service and ceremonies” for church members, as well as on behalf of their deceased ancestors. They include marriage ceremonies that church members believe bind couples and families together for both time and eternity.

“Essential to our doctrine on the family is the temple,” said President Oaks, the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “The ordinances received there enable us to return as eternal families to the presence of our Heavenly Father.”

It was a meeting house that came under fire by an ex-Marine, who smashed a pickup into the building during Sunday worship services in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan on Sept. 28.

Encouraging forgiveness

Church leaders during Saturday and Sunday sessions of general conference encouraged members to confront hate with love and forgiveness.

Oaks, set to succeed Nelson, has already played a prominent leadership role as one of Nelson’s two top counselors and as the next longest-serving member of the church’s top governing body, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Jason Phelps, center, from Bakersfield, Calif., walks with his children, from left, Evan, Daniel and Mia, outside the Conference Center before the morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday. | Isaac Hale/The Deseret News via Associated Press

“I love Russell M. Nelson and have learned more about the gospel and gospel leadership from my long friendship and association with him than from any other leader I have personally known,” he said.

Oaks’ expected ascension to the presidency is likely to be announced after Nelson’s funeral, scheduled for Tuesday, a couple of days after the conference when about 100,000 members gather at the church’s headquarters in Utah.

Gary E. Stevenson, another member of the Quorum, acknowledged that some members may feel nervous gathering in a sacred space after last week’s violent act. The attack killed four people and injured eight others. The gunman, who was killed by police, was described by friends as having a grudge against the church.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the conference center Saturday as members lined up in the rain to go through metal detectors and bag checks. Barricades surrounded the block. The church strengthened its security protocols for the conference following the Michigan attack, spokesperson Doug Andersen said.

Respond with kindness

Stevenson urged congregants to respond with kindness — an action some have already practiced in the wake of the shooting. Church members started an online fundraiser for the family of the Michigan gunman that raised over $360,000 as of Saturday.

“To be a peacemaker is not to be weak but to be strong in a way the world may not understand,” Stevenson said.

The 200-year-old denomination has not held a general conference without a president for at least a century, but there’s no leadership vacuum, said Patrick Mason, a professor of religious studies and history at Utah State University.

The Quorum, headed by Oaks, is leading the church and its more than 17 million members in the absence of a president, much like Brigham Young’s role for more than two years following church founder Joseph Smith’s death in 1844.

In the 19th century, it was common for a couple years to pass before a new president was named. The Quorum again led the church for lengthy periods after Young’s death in 1877 and John Taylor’s death in 1887.

The last time a church president died just before a general conference was in April 1951, with the death of George Albert Smith. A new president was formally announced during the gathering.

Nelson died last Saturday at the age of 101. His absence was felt as thousands gathered in person and many more tuned in remotely from around the world. The two-day conference features sermons and serves as a unifying time for the faith’s global membership.

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday. | Isaac Hale/The Deseret News via Associated Press

Watching what new leader says

Gwenieth Wisdom, who traveled from Jamaica to attend, said she expects an Oaks presidency will not be much different from Nelson’s. She said she hopes to see Oaks continue Nelson’s push to build more temples around the world, especially near her home in the Caribbean.

Oaks, a 93-year-old former Utah Supreme Court justice, is known for his jurist sensibilities and traditionalist convictions on marriage and religious freedom. He has been a driving force in the church against same-sex marriage and in upholding a teaching that practicing homosexuality is a sin, creating anxiety among LGBTQ+ members and their allies.

Oaks also has been outspoken about maintaining civil discourse and denouncing violence, a major theme so far this weekend.