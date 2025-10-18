 COURTROOM INSIDER | Ellen Greenberg, Emmanuel Haro, Kouri Richins and the tragic murder of Kimberly Hyde - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Ellen Greenberg, Emmanuel Haro, Kouri Richins and the tragic murder of Kimberly Hyde

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nancy Grace shares her thoughts on the Ellen Greenberg developments, Emmanuel Haro’s dad pleads guilty, new court documents filed in Kouri Richins case and the tragic murder of Kimberly Hyde. Why was this loving mother killed?

