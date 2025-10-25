 COURTROOM INSIDER | Lori Daybell snaps at judge and is ordered to pay restitution as Kohberger fights his - East Idaho News
Submit a name to Secret Santa
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Lori Daybell snaps at judge and is ordered to pay restitution as Kohberger fights his

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Lori Vallow Daybell is ordered to pay nearly $12,000 in restitution to Kay Woodcock. Why she snapped at the judge and what happens next. Plus Bryan Kohberger is fighting restitution.

Nate Eaton breaks it all down.

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION