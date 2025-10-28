 COURTROOM INSIDER | Sheryl McCollum and the killer who asked her to solve his daughter's murder - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Sheryl McCollum and the killer who asked her to solve his daughter’s murder

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” crime scene investigator Sheryl McCollum shares the true story a serial killer who asked Sheryl to solve his daughter’s violent murder.

Plus we have the latest on Tyler Robinson’s court appearance.

Watch in the video player above.

