Did you wake up to snow this morning? Here is what to expect for this 'Halloweekend.' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — With some eastern Idahoans waking up to snow flurries Monday morning, what can we expect for the rest of the week?

After Monday morning brought light snow and rain to much of eastern Idaho, the forecast is for gradually warming temperatures and clear skies for a hotter-than-usual ‘Halloweekend.’

“We’re going to be getting a break here from the snow,” says Jack Messick with the National Weather Service. “(Monday) afternoon is when the showers that are still lingering should break up.”

Expected temperatures for Idaho Falls this weekend. | National Weather Service

Although it will be cold overnight in areas like Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and Rigby, with temperatures in the low 30s and high 20s, Messick says the week should be relatively warm for this time of year during daylight hours.

“With the sunshine throughout the rest of the weekend, we’re looking at a warm-up,” Messick says. “For Halloween, actually, we’re looking for highs about three degrees warmer than normal, which would be right around 50 for this time of year.”

Temperatures in those areas are expected to gradually increase throughout the week.

“Down in the Snake River Plains, we’re looking for temperatures in the 40s over the next couple of days, Monday and Tuesday, but by Wednesday, we’ll be up in the 50s,” Messick says. “Not a tremendous gain, but it will be warmer than average for this time of year.”

Pocatello could even see temperatures as high as nearly 60 degrees on Halloween.

As for the Island Park area, Messick says it will be characteristically colder than the Snake River Plain, especially throughout the week, with lows down to 10 degrees, but still warmer than usual by Halloween.

“Because of the increase in elevation, it’s about eight degrees colder than Idaho Falls on a nice sunny day, so you’re looking for highs to reach into the mid-forties,” Messick says. “(Island Park will be) 36 degrees on Tuesday, and Wednesday is when it goes into the forties and just sort of stays there the rest of the week.”

The only eastern Idaho area that could see some rain or snow is Driggs, which will experience 20% rain and snow showers after midnight on Friday, with a low temperature of 27 degrees.

But, for the majority of trick-or-treaters, Messick says it’s expected to be a warm, dry night as children scavenge for candy.

“We’re not looking at any sort of risk of precipitation for Friday night at all,” Messick says. “It’ll be cool, but actually above normal for the time of year.”

