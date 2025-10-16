Do you have a book in you? Join me for Marshall Public Library's November Novel Writing Challenge - East Idaho News

I love this quote: “If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.” — Toni Morrison

POCATELLO — I’ve been working on my YA novel Dandelion Dreams for about five years now. I hate to admit that, but yes, five years!

Set in 1970s eastern Idaho, it’s a story about family, loyalty and life after death — a blend of the decade’s music, fashion, movies, cars, and comfort food, woven together with unforgettable characters and paranormal twists.

I love this story and the people who live inside it. I think about it, dream about it, and new ideas are constantly swirling in my head.

I’ve got polished chapters in Google Docs, handwritten scenes in more than one spiral notebook, and a shoebox full of thoughts scribbled on sticky notes, napkins, bills, receipts — you name it. At this point, it’s going to be like piecing a giant puzzle together.

Those who’ve read chapters or excerpts of Dandelion Dreams — friends, family, even total strangers — have offered great reviews, praise and encouragement, which motivates me for a while.

The problem is … I procrastinate and come up with every excuse in the book (pun absolutely intended) for why it’s not finished and why I’m not writing more often.

My top five excuses:

I write all day long for a living. At the end of the day, my brain is mush. I’m just too busy. I’ll write my book when I retire and can finally devote myself to it. I’m not in the mood — I need inspiration. I’m most creative at night, but that’s also my downfall. Once I get started, I’ll write straight through until dawn — which doesn’t mix well with needing eight hours of sleep.

Then I saw that the Marshall Public Library in Pocatello is hosting a November Novel Writing Challenge, and I took that as a cosmic kick in the butt. I talked to Gracie Marsden, the delightful YA librarian who organized the challenge, and told her I’m in.

I’ve always been a bookworm and a lover of libraries. This photo, from the Idaho State Journal in 1971, shows me in front of the Pocatello Public Library promoting the summer reading program. I remember the sun being in my eyes when the photographer took the picture which is probably why I’m not smiling. | Lisa Lete

Gracie said the challenge is open to writers of all levels, ages 12 and up, and welcomes every genre — from horror and fantasy to memoirs and cozy comfort (a new genre I just discovered). Participants can join in either virtually or in person.

“The challenge is simple,” said Gracie. “Set your own writing goal — either a word count or a time commitment — and spend the month of November working on your story. There’s no pressure to share or be critiqued. It’s about writing, building community, and keeping yourself accountable.”

For those interested, there will even be weekly “write-ins” at local bookstores and coffee shops.

I know there are many of you out there, like me, who have a story tucked away in a drawer, on your laptop, or bouncing around in your head nonstop. Maybe you’ve started writing a book, or maybe you’ve only dreamed about it. Either way, consider this your friendly kick in the butt!

What’s your excuse for not writing the book that’s been waiting inside you all this time? Let’s get past the excuses and do this together. Pull out those half-finished manuscripts, start fresh pages, or begin something brand new. Let’s make this November the month we “all” finally make major progress on the stories inside our heads.

See the details below and sign up today — because, as the library’s flyer so perfectly states: “Sometimes later becomes never. Do it now.”