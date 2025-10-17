F&G officers seek information about cow moose shot illegally in Adams County - East Idaho News

ADAMS COUNTY — Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are seeking information about a cow moose that was illegally shot and left to waste in Adams County, near No Business Mountain in Unit 32A.

The cow moose was discovered on Oct. 15, about 200 yards east of Forest Service Road 245, near its intersection with the Middle Fork Weiser River Road. Officers believe that the moose was killed around the opening weekend of the general deer season, between Oct. 10 and Oct. 12.

Moose densities in Southwest Idaho are low, and there are no seasons for moose in the entire Southwest Region. However, in recent years, there have been several instances of hunters illegally shooting moose in the region.

In several of those cases, inexperienced hunters mistook the moose for another species – typically, elk – and immediately called and reported themselves to Fish and Game officers.

In this case, there were two controlled antlerless elk hunts open in Unit 32A at the time the cow moose was illegally shot.

“Potentially, killing a moose during closed season could result in a felony, up to a lifetime license revocation and more than $1,000 in fines and reimbursements to the state, but other options exist for people who come forward and handle the mistake correctly,” McCall District Conservation Officer Dustin Masin said. “To put it simply, hunters are always responsible for knowing their target, and this isn’t a mistake they should be making. However, in the event that a mistake is made, doing the right thing and self-reporting will save you a lot of trouble in the long run.”

All wildlife crimes are violations of Idaho law and losses of valuable public resources.

Anyone able to identify one or more suspects, or who can provide information aiding in their identification, is encouraged to contact Senior Conservation Officer Cameron Sena at 208-576-9067, or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Reports can be made confidentially and anonymously. Information can also be reported online.

A monetary reward will be requested through Citizens Against Poaching for individuals who provide credible, detailed information that leads to charges being filed.