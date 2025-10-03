FOREIGNER: Celebrating Fifty Years coming to Mountain America Center - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees FOREIGNER will bring their iconic sound back to eastern Idaho next spring. The band is set to perform at the Mountain America Center on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

FOREIGNER, formed in 1976, has become one of the most successful rock bands in history, selling more than 80 million albums worldwide. With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, the band’s catalog includes rock anthems such as “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” and the worldwide No. 1 hit “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Their music continues to resonate with fans across generations, with audio and video streams of their songs surpassing 15 million per week. At their peak, FOREIGNER’s sales even eclipsed those of legendary groups like Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and the Rolling Stones, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

FOREIGNER’s chart-topping history began with their self-titled debut album, which produced hits including “Feels Like The First Time” and “Long, Long Way From Home.” Subsequent albums, such as Double Vision and 4, cemented their place in rock history, while their 1984 release Agent Provocateur delivered their most enduring hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

With more Top 10 songs than Journey and as many as Fleetwood Mac, FOREIGNER continues to sell out shows worldwide nearly 50 years after their formation.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office.

For more information on the concert, visit www.mountainamericacenter.com.