Former Boise State football star Doug Martin, a first-round pick, dies at 36 - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Former Boise State and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin died this weekend at the age of 36, his family confirmed Sunday.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time,” Martin’s family said in a statement.

Martin played at Boise State from 2007 to 2011, during which he led the team in rushing in the 2010 Fiesta Bowl victory over TCU.

He ranks in the top 10 for multiple program records, including career rushing yards (8th, 3,431); rushing touchdowns (6th, 43), rush attempts (9th, 617); yards per carry (8th, 5.6) and rushing yards per game (9th, 66). He also ties four 4th in school history for 100-yard career games with 17.

Rest in peace to a Bronco legend. You will be missed.

He became one of six Broncos to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, taken 31st overall by the Buccaneers in 2012.

Famously nicknamed “Muscle Hamster” at Boise State because of his size and strength, Martin spent the majority of his NFL career in Tampa Bay, playing with the Bucs until 2017, before ending his career after a year with his hometown team, the Oakland Raiders, in 2018. Martin was a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler with the Buccaneers in 2015.

He ended his NFL career with 6,563 yards from scrimmage and 32 total touchdowns in 84 games.