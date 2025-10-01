Get to know the Idaho Falls mayoral candidates at town hall meeting - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Stand Up For Idaho, a nonprofit that “advocates for the common good, well-being, and civic betterment for Idaho citizens,” is hosting each of the Idaho Falls mayoral candidates at a town hall tonight (Wednesday).

It’s happening at 6:30 p.m. at the Snake River Event Center, 780 Lindsay Boulevard.

Three candidates are vying for the position: Jeff Alldridge, Christian Ashcraft and Lisa Burtenshaw. Three-term Mayor Rebecca Casper is not seeking re-election.

RELATED | Who will be the next mayor of Idaho Falls? These three candidates are hoping to secure your vote

Each candidate will attend to discuss why they’re running and why people should vote for them. They’ll also take questions from the audience.

“What happens with the city of Idaho Falls affects all of eastern Idaho. It is very important to learn about candidates for all elected positions because what they do will affect you and your family,” the organization stated in a Saturday afternoon Facebook post.

Doug Toomer, the nonprofit’s founder and president, who is also a former political candidate, encourages the public to come prepared to learn about the candidates and to ask hard questions.

“You and your family’s lives will be affected by who is elected,” Toomer states in a news release.

The event is free and open to the public. The doors will open at 6 p.m. Donations are appreciated.

RELATED LINKS

5-year resident of Idaho Falls hoping to become the city’s next mayor

One-term city councilwoman hoping to become the next mayor of Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls man with passion for public administration wants to be city’s next mayor