Here’s how to get rid of your old prescription drugs on Saturday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Unused prescription drugs can be abused, or even hurt wildlife and the environment if flushed away, public health officials say.

That’s why — as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day — six sites across eastern Idaho will be open Saturday for people to drop off medications, Eastern Idaho Public Health announced.

Medications — prescribed, over-the-counter and veterinary drugs — will be accepted. Vaping equipment without batteries will also be accepted, such as vape pens, cartridges and other e-cigarette devices. Needles will not be accepted.

In April, drug take back day events in eastern Idaho collected 675 pounds of medications — out of more than 3,800 pounds across the state, health officials say.

How to dispose of prescription drugs in eastern Idaho

Drug take back sites will be open — mostly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — across the eight-county Eastern Idaho Public Health district:

Bonneville County: College of Eastern Idaho, at 1600 South 25th East in Idaho Falls. The site closes at 1 p.m.

Custer County: Custer County Sheriff’s Office, at 130 South Ninth St. in Challis. The site closes at 1 p.m.

Jefferson County: Broulim’s Fresh Foods, at 150 N. State St. in Rigby

Madison County:

Walmart at 1450 North Second East in Rexburg

Madison County DMV at 510 North Second East in Rexburg

Fremont County: St. Anthony City Building at 420 N. Bridge St. in St. Anthony

People who want to dispose of prescription drugs outside of the national take back day can find drop-off locations online at the Idaho Office of Drug Policy’s website.

In eastern Idaho, people can also visit an Eastern Idaho Public Health office to request a free drug deactivation packet.