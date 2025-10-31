Hotel housekeeper’s incredible impact leads to emotional Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a housekeeper at Holiday Inn in Idaho Falls. It said:

Amanda has been my boss for the last six years. In those six years, I have witnessed and experienced firsthand how amazing this woman is. She helped my children and me leave a domestic violence marriage and has taken on a motherly role for me after my mother’s passing. I’ve witnessed her help countless other people leave bad situations, get help to get sober, get into better living situations, get cars, help with Thanksgiving meals, Christmas presents for numerous families and so much more. I complimented her shoes and two days later, she gave them to me. This woman is truly selfless and so kind-hearted. She truly goes above and beyond in all aspects of her life and is such an asset to the community.

We tracked down Amanda at work and surprised her for Feel Good Friday. Check it out in the video player above.