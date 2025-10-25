Humane education program empowers teens, enriches lives of shelter pets - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a press release from Snake River Animal Shelter.

IDAHO FALLS – This summer, Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS) held its first-ever humane education program for teens, Paws for a Cause! This 5-week course covered humane treatment of animals, the physical and emotional benefits animals can provide, general animal care, animal advocacy (including animal-related careers,) and serving the community through animals.

The program included lots of enrichment for shelter pets and culminated in a visit to a local nursing home with a shelter dog named Goliath.

Nina Langley provides cat enrichment. | Courtesy SRAS

Throughout the five-week program, the participating teens were immersed in the world of animal welfare.

They started the program by touring SRAS, meeting staff, and learning how to properly interact with shelter dogs and cats, in addition to discussing SRAS’s history, mission, and programs.

The teens enjoyed presentations by an Animal Control Officer for Bonneville County on the humane treatment of animals and a career as an ACO, from a young woman with a service dog and a therapy-dog-in-training on the life-saving service a dog can provide, and from SRAS’s Vet Team on general medical care for pets and careers as Veterinarians and Vet Technicians.

Annabelle Lang and Jazmin Harvey play with puppies at the Snake River Animal Shelter. | Courtesy SRAS

Shelter pets were directly involved every week and received great enrichment opportunities as the teens played with kittens during instruction, walked dogs along the river, fed squeeze-up treats to the cats, and played with dogs in the play yard.

A highlight of the program was when the teens created several enrichment activities for the shelter pets, which included “puzzles,” treats, and lots of loves.

Madara Seegmiller, an animal care technician for SRAS, shared that the animals involved in the program greatly benefitted from the interactions with the teens.

“Even 10 minutes spent socializing with a dog is huge! Most dogs really warm up with social interactions, and human engagement greatly benefits every dog,” Seegmiller said. “One dog in particular, Spot, opened up so much around the girls. He was such a happy boy!”

Spot was actually adopted soon after his interactions with the teens.

And, the cats benefitted, too. For example, during the program, several kittens were at SRAS awaiting adoption. These kittens had lots of energy and interacting with the teens provided a great outlet.

The final week of Paws for a Cause included a visit to Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living with one of the shelter dogs, Goliath.

The teens visited residents in the Activity Room, in addition to visiting others in their private rooms.

It was incredible watching the residents light up as they interacted with Goliath and the teens. (Goliath has since been adopted.)

After the program officially ended, three of the teens joined SRAS for another visit to a nursing home in August.

Paws for a Cause was made possible thanks to a grant from The Latham Foundation and was created to assist teens with life skills and emotional health and to improve the lives of shelter and community-owned animals.

The program was developed by SRAS Grants Manager, Kali Farnsworth, and was based on input from local, teen-focused service providers, who shared that teens in our area need emotional support and assistance with life skills.

And, as an animal welfare organization, Snake River Animal Shelter strives to educate the public on humane education and recognizes the importance of quality interactions with pets.

“The Latham Foundation for the Promotion of Humane Education is an incredible organization with a beautiful mission and purpose, focused on finding ways for people to show compassion and understanding of animals and the earth,” said Executive Director Michelle Ziel-Dingman. “We felt honored to be awarded funding from The Latham Foundation to support our efforts to improve and save animal lives through humane education. It’s been very rewarding to watch how these funds have blessed the lives of teens and animals in our community.”

Snake River Animal Shelter is excited to announce that they have secured funding to hold Paws for a Cause again next summer!

About Snake River Animal Shelter: Snake River Animal Shelter, a non-profit animal rescue located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, opened its doors in August 2015. Since opening a decade ago, the shelter has rescued thousands of animals. The mission is to improve and save animal lives by promoting quality care and compassion through adoption and humane education.

The vision is to be the leader in the region through operational best practices, impactful programs and humane education to increase the number of animal lives saved. For more information, visit www.SnakeRiverAnimalShelter.org.