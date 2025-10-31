I-15 blocked near Blackfoot after tanker truck hits overpass pillar - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot at milepost 93.

A tanker truck appears to have struck at least one pillar of the Riverton overpass over the interstate. Part of one of the pillars appears severely damaged.

All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked and drivers can expect major delays, according to Idaho State Police.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash, but a medical helicopter landed at the scene.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.