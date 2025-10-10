Idaho Falls native to perform with The Band Perry at Redwest Music Festival - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls’ own Tessa Dalton will take the stage this weekend at the Redwest Music Festival in Salt Lake City, performing fiddle and backup vocals with The Band Perry, the Grammy Award–winning trio known for their chart-topping hits “If I Die Young” and “Better Dig Two.”

Raised in Idaho Falls, Dalton is a graduate of American Heritage Charter School, where she served as student body president and was elected Governor of Idaho Girls State.

Now a senior at Belmont University in Nashville, she studies Commercial Violin Performance. This year has been a milestone in her growing career, marked by a national tour with The Band Perry and also performing with rising country artists Belle Frantz and Allie Walker.

“I grew up listening to The Band Perry,” Dalton said. “I always knew Kimberly had an amazing voice and was a masterful songwriter. Now I know first-hand that she’s an amazing woman and a great mom.”

Dalton has performed at concert venues around the country and in legendary Nashville venues, including the Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry, and Station Inn. She has released several original pop-rock and alternative songs on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Music runs deep for Dalton, who grew up performing at fiddle contests across Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and Utah. Growing up, she trained under former Idaho Falls Youth Symphony director Eric Wenstrom, Snake River Strings founder Shelby Murdock, and Idaho Falls’ Analee Wolford Kelly.

Dalton added that performing on major stages still feels “surreal.”

“I used to get nervous playing fiddle in front of small audiences at the old train depot in Dillon, Montana. Now, standing onstage in front of thousands, I have to pinch myself. I’m grateful to Kimberly, Reid, and Johnny for giving me the opportunity to play with them. It’s been a dream come true.”

The Band Perry performs at Redwest Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 12. Redwest also features artists such as Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Koe Wetzel, Avery Anna, and Ella Langley. For tickets and event information, visit redwestslc.com.