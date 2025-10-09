Missing 9-year-old boy has been found - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

“Adrian has been safely located by an officer with help from our community,” said Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements in a statement. “Thank you to great community members who reported sightings of Adrian that helped our officers know which direction to look for him.”

PREVIOUS STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for 9-year-old Adrian Huerta, who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the basketball court at 1325 Hoopes Avenue.

Adrian was wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and orange Nike shoes and was riding a scooter. He is approximately 4 feet tall, 60 pounds, and has dirty blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Adrian’s current whereabouts or who has seen him in the past hour is asked to call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.