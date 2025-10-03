I’m divorced and am expecting to receive a $5 million inheritance. Should I get a prenuptial agreement if I get married? - East Idaho News

Dear Dave,

What are your thoughts on prenuptial agreements? I’m a divorced single mom with two boys, and I’m their primary caregiver. I’d like to get married again one day if the right man comes along. The reason I ask about prenups is I’m expecting to receive an inheritance of about $5 million sometime in the future. Would it be a good idea for someone in my situation?

Sarah

Dear Sarah,

In a situation like yours, I’d recommend a prenup. Full disclosure: Years ago, I used to be completely against them. I’d tell folks not to get married if they loved money and material stuff more than they loved the person they planned to marry. But after doing decades of financial coaching and even crisis counseling, I changed my tune. The reason I changed my mind is that I started to realize just how many weirdos are out there.

When a dramatic amount of money is involved, a prenup can actually help the married couple by adding an extra level of protection between you and the crazies. Let’s say you marry a great guy, then his deadbeat cousin, a guy you’re suddenly related to by marriage, shows up asking for $10,000 to open a pizza place. Never mind that he can’t even boil water. Your guy says, “Don’t look at me. We’ve got a prenup.” He looks at you, and you smile, offer him a glass of water and send Cousin Eddie on his way.

Believe it or not, that kind of stuff actually happens. Sometimes it’s the parents asking for a handout, sometimes it’s the kids — it doesn’t really matter. But it can drive a wedge between you and your spouse. Making and maintaining a good marriage is difficult. It’s hard work. You don’t need that kind of stuff creeping in and making things even harder.

Do you see what I’m saying? In my mind, the prenup is not to protect you from the guy you married. He’s probably okay. Especially if you two are mature adults who took plenty of time getting to know each other before you walked down the aisle. And if you’ve been through a divorce, you probably feel that side of things a whole lot deeper than most folks.

Now, I still don’t recommend prenups where small amounts of money are concerned. I remember one couple who each had normal finances and average net worths. The boyfriend wanted a prenup based on the fact he had a 1967 Ford Mustang. I flat out told her not to marry the guy because he loved a car more than he loved her. That’s practically planning a divorce.

And Sarah, remember this: Wealth magnifies everything. The good and the bad. If someone who has a temper becomes wealthy, they become a bully. If they’re compassionate and generous to start with, they become what we call philanthropists. Kindness and generosity become their personal brand. That’s the kind of person you want to marry.

— Dave