Incumbent city council member challenged for Chubbuck Seat 4 - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com will be publishing the responses to candidate questionnaires every day through the municipal election on Nov. 4. Read them all here.

CHUBBUCK — One candidate is challenging an incumbent member of the Chubbuck City Council for his seat.

The two candidates for City Council Seat 4 are incumbent Norman Reece, and challenger Mandy Peace.

To learn more about the candidate’s platform, EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less, and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

Elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Reece: I was born and raised in Pocatello. I attended schools in the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, graduating from Highland High School in 1978. I served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sapporo, Japan from 1979-1981. Following my missionary service, I returned to Pocatello to attend Idaho State University, graduating in 1985 with a degree in political science. Thereafter, I attended law school at Brigham Young University, graduating in 1988. After working as a law clerk for a couple of local state judges, I began my career as an attorney in 1990. Also in 1990 my wife, Joy, and I bought our first — and current — home in Chubbuck on Joy Street. Joy says our choice of address helps me find my way home. Since 2001, I have been a solo practitioner, and my law office has been located in Chubbuck since 2006. Joy and I have three wonderful children — Heather, Norman, and Brittany, and a daughter-in-law we consider our own — Morgan. Norman and Morgan have four children — Grant, Brecken, Pepper, and Greta. I have served on the Chubbuck City Council since February of 2022.

Peace: This community is where I was born and raised, where I’m now raising my children, and where I’ve dedicated myself as a lifelong advocate. I grew up with a humble upbringing, inspired by a hard working family who has dedicated over 100 years of service to the military, local agencies, cities and school districts. Public service is in my blood, and my own life has been guided by the principles of commitment, integrity, and community care. Beginning at a young age, I found purpose in giving back by volunteering with animal rescues, helping unhoused neighbors, and volunteering to help wherever needed. In my young adulthood, I continued that service as a psychiatric tech, EMT, member of the Medical Reserve Corps, Bannock County Search and Rescue, and Bannock County Ambulance. I also deployed with the Red Cross and MRC during Hurricane Katrina, an experience that reinforced my dedication to helping people. Today, I continue to carry those values by supporting youth in foster care and holding leadership roles within multiple non-profit organizations that strengthen education and community connections. In my professional career I currently serve in a management and financial role, supporting highly funded programs that break down barriers and empower students to succeed which exemplifies that I am dedicated to developing our future leaders and understand what it takes to ethically and strategically align resources with need. I believe Chubbuck deserves leadership rooted in hometown values and a humble work ethic, guided by modern insight, balancing tradition with fresh solutions.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Peace: One of my proudest accomplishments has been creating and implementing a comprehensive budget management and tracking system that has transformed how we oversee and allocate resources. Before this system, projecting expenses and ensuring funds were used to their fullest potential was a challenge. I recognized the need for a more accurate and forward-thinking approach, so I designed a tool that tracks spending in real time while also projecting future expenses. With this, we can forecast final budget amounts with precision, making it possible to utilize every dollar to serve students more effectively. This system is applied across our five-year funding cycles and ultimately helps manage more than $15 million in resources. Importantly, the system was built without any assistance from artificial intelligence or automated decision-making. Every projection and adjustment is carefully monitored by a human eye, ensuring accountability and full transparency in how funds are spent. This commitment to human oversight builds trust and guarantees that resources are always directed where they are most needed. The real achievement, though, is not just in the numbers, it’s in the lives impacted. These funds support programs that provide essential services for low-income, first-generation, and disabled students. Through careful planning and responsible stewardship, we’ve been able to expand access to tutoring, financial aid guidance, life skills education, housing and food assistance, and college preparation resources. To me, this accomplishment demonstrates both strategic leadership and a commitment to service, using innovation to help create opportunities and remove barriers for students.

Reece: My proudest accomplishment is my family, but I certainly cannot claim all the credit for that “accomplishment.” Joy and I have worked as a team in raising our family, and I am so grateful for all she has done in that regard. When Joy and I were married, we determined to live in this community so that our children would grow up knowing both sets of grandparents. The positive influence of extended family has been a great blessing to us in raising our family. I am also thankful for school teachers, church leaders, scout leaders and others who have helped us raise our children here. I realize that being able to raise a family so close to extended family is not very common in today’s world, so I am especially mindful of the choice opportunity that has been. Now, as a grandparent, I hope to play a positive role in the lives of our grandchildren who also live in Chubbuck.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Reece: It has been an honor for me to serve the citizens of Chubbuck on the City Council. This is an exciting time for Chubbuck. Our community is seeing some amazing development. With that growth comes some challenges. Overall, I want to see growth managed in a way that strikes a balance between encouraging development and preserving aesthetics. Chubbuck has been a wonderful place to raise our family, and now at this time in my life, I want to give back in a way that will preserve for future generations the kind of community in which Joy and I were privileged to raise our children.

Peace: My decision to run is rooted in a deep commitment to service, accountability, and community pride. Chubbuck is growing quickly, and with that comes both challenges and opportunities. I believe now is the time for steady leadership that balances fiscal responsibility, safety, and thoughtful planning with the needs of families and businesses. First, I am committed to fiscal responsibility and transparency. Careful management of taxpayer dollars ensures we can meet real community needs and open, accountable budgeting allows residents to see exactly where their money goes, and I will always prioritize needs over unnecessary spending. Second, I will focus on community safety and family-friendly growth. Safe neighborhoods are the heart of any thriving city. I will work with police, fire, and first responders while also promoting parks, recreational spaces, and opportunities that make Chubbuck a great place to raise a family. Third, I believe in building a strong foundation for future generations. By investing in schools, youth programs, and enrichment opportunities, we prepare our children to become tomorrow’s leaders. Long-term planning will ensure Chubbuck grows responsibly while protecting the quality of life we value today. Fourth, I support balanced growth and a strong local economy. Smart development should respect both tradition and progress, while supporting small businesses and making Chubbuck a place where families and entrepreneurs can thrive. Finally, I am committed to civic engagement and true representation. I will remain accessible, responsive, and transparent, listening to residents and ensuring every voice has a place at the table.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Peace: One of the challenges facing our community is managing rapid growth while protecting the safety, affordability, and close-knit character that make Chubbuck a great place to live. Families are concerned about rising costs of homes and utilities, infrastructure demands, and whether our city is planning responsibly for the future. At the same time, and reasonably so, we all want safe neighborhoods, confidence in how tax dollars are spent, and a stronger voice in local decisions. My plan to meet these challenges begins with fiscal responsibility and transparency. Careful budgeting ensures taxpayer dollars are used wisely, and open, accountable processes allow residents to see exactly where funds go. This maintains trust in our representatives and ensures we prioritize needs like infrastructure, public safety, and essential services, without wasteful spending. Community safety will also remain a top priority. I will work closely with police, fire, and first responders to ensure they have the resources necessary to keep our neighborhoods secure. Alongside this, I will wholeheartedly support family-friendly parks, spaces, and programs that make Chubbuck welcoming for all of our children and families. Above all, I will remain real, accessible and responsive, ensuring residents feel represented and included in shaping Chubbuck’s future.

Reece: I think our greatest challenge as a City Council is providing governmental services to our citizens while keeping taxes and fees to a minimum. Police and fire protection is absolutely essential in providing a safe community. But as our community grows, it costs more and more to provide such services. I am especially mindful of individuals and families who are on fixed incomes. Utility and tax increases are especially hard on that demographic. I believe the current City Council has done well in passing budgets that adequately fund city departments while keeping costs down. Our city departments have been very transparent in informing us about their projected budget needs. As a member of the City Council, my responsibility is to study and analyze the information received from the various departments and, after discussions with the other members of the City Council at public meetings, come up with an appropriate budget. We also need to attract more business to Chubbuck, as this will help relieve the tax burden on individuals and families.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Reece: Having worked in the legal profession for over 35 years, I have learned to appreciate different points of view. Civility in public discourse is an absolute must. Today, we are seeing the tragic and terrible consequences of contention in our society. From the beginning of my career, mediation as a way to resolve civil disputes has become increasingly popular and effective. I have seen parties to a lawsuit amicably settle their differences simply by trying to understand their respective concerns. When you look at so-called adversaries as fellow human beings and carefully listen as they explain their position, you can find common ground and arrive at a solution. That’s how I like to address constituent concerns — communicate directly and politely. Lashing out and calling names is never conducive to resolving disagreements. I prefer candid but polite dialogue in identifying the concern and discussing possible solutions.

Peace: The best way to represent the views of my constituents is by listening with respect and treating every perspective fairly, even when opinions differ. I believe strong leadership requires collaboration, empathy, and a willingness to seek common ground. My role is not to push a personal agenda, but to make balanced decisions that reflect the needs of our entire community. By focusing on shared priorities—like safety, fiscal responsibility, and quality of life—we can build solutions that unite us. I also bring the perspective of being a neighbor and fellow citizen who wants the very best for Chubbuck. This is where my children learn and grow, where my family walks our dogs and plays, and where I have personally invested in our future. That connection keeps me grounded and reminds me that every decision impacts not only my family, but also the families of my friends and neighbors. Communication is essential, and I will make it a priority to keep residents informed and engaged. I plan to use direct channels such as email, phone, social media, and community events to share updates and invite feedback. I want every resident to feel that they have access to their local government and a voice in shaping decisions. Ultimately, my commitment is to transparency, responsiveness, and accountability. Whether or not someone agrees with me, they should feel heard, respected, and confident that their concerns matter.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Peace: The city budget is one of the most important tools we have to shape the future of our community, and it’s critical that every dollar is used wisely. In my professional career, I analyze expenditures and budgets on a daily basis. It will be exciting for me to take a deep dive into individual budgetary items to review for efficiency. Ultimately, I believe more funding should be directed toward essential services and investing in the future of our children and community. These line items would include things that directly impact residents’ quality of life, such as public safety, infrastructure, and family-friendly spaces. Ensuring our emergency responders have the resources they need to keep neighborhoods safe is also a top priority. Likewise, maintaining and improving roads, water systems, and parks ensures that growth is managed responsibly and that families can enjoy a safe, welcoming community. At the same time, we must approach the budget with discipline and a commitment to transparency. Cuts can and should be made in areas where spending is not directly tied to community needs or where inefficiencies can be found. This may mean reducing administrative overhead, streamlining duplicative programs, or eliminating wasteful expenditures that do not provide a clear return for taxpayers. Careful review of contracts, projects, and operational costs can often uncover savings without reducing vital services. Ultimately, my goal is not just to fund programs, but to make sure we are funding the right programs in the right way.

Reece: One of my top priorities while serving on the City Council has been our first responders. We have to provide them with the financial resources they need in order to protect our citizens. We have added additional personnel to our police and fire departments, and our City Council has paid particular attention to ensuring our first responders have the equipment they need to protect themselves and meet the demands of their responsibilities. In the near future, we will also be addressing the construction of an additional fire station, which is necessary to keep response time within acceptable limits as our community expands. Maintaining our streets and roads is another major budget item. I have learned that we need to budget for significant expenditures in order to keep our streets and roads properly maintained. You just can’t “kick the can down the road” and leave such maintenance for a future budget. As pavement deteriorates over time, you have to address it now, because it will cost more to fix it later — and exponentially so. As to the question of budget cuts, I must say how impressed I am with our city departments. They are very transparent is presenting the City Council and the public with information about their budget requests. They use taxpayer monies frugally. Early each year, the departments prepare presentations for the City Council which are the subject of our monthly study sessions. The public is invited and encouraged to attend these study sessions.

What parts of Chubbuck are in the best position for future development? What kind of development would you want to see come to those areas and what would you do to encourage it?

Reece: Idaho cities are required to prepare a “comprehensive plan” which governs land use in the city and guides city officials in related decision-making. Our current comprehensive plan provides such a vision for Chubbuck from 2025 to 2045. It is available to the public on the city website, and I encourage our citizens to review it. Chubbuck has such a great potential for growth. We are at the junction of two major interstates. The Pocatello-Chubbuck area has railroad facilities as well as a regional airport. Idaho State University offers top-quality educational opportunities. In short, we have all the makings for a community that should attract major businesses and offer a lifestyle that their employees would enjoy. I am confident that if we continue our marketing efforts, businesses will want to locate here. Let me share one example. Before becoming a member of the City Council, I was asked by Mayor Kevin England to meet with several Japanese CEOs who were representatives of dozens of companies in and around Tokyo, Japan. They were touring several cities in southern Idaho, looking at the possibility of locating some of their facilities here. It was a wonderful opportunity to become acquainted with them, and converse with them in their native language. Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic hit after their visit. I am now trying to reach out to them to invite them back and pick up where we left off. When people see what we have to offer, they will want to locate here.

Peace: The Chubbuck 2045 Comprehensive Plan highlights several areas with strong potential for growth, including west of Yellowstone Avenue near Bringhurst and Noah Streets, the Kinport View Townhomes area, and land along our major transportation corridors like Yellowstone and Chubbuck Road. These zones are well positioned for mixed-use and high-density residential development, helping us meet the city’s housing and economic needs. But growth should be more than rooftops and storefronts. Our neighborhoods need safe, accessible community spaces where families can gather. I’d like to see more investment in free or low-cost indoor recreation for kids and teens, as well as diverse outdoor spaces. Right now, Chubbuck has no dog parks, yet for many of us, family includes four paws. Adding spaces like that would improve quality of life and strengthen community connections. To encourage this, I would prioritize partnerships with developers who are willing to integrate community amenities into projects, pursue grants and state funding for recreation, and actively listen to residents’ needs so growth reflects what people want in their neighborhoods.

Would you consider it one of your goals to make Chubbuck a walkable, bikeable community? If so, what actions will you take to make progress towards that?

Peace: Idaho is known for its wide-open spaces and love of the outdoors, but here in Chubbuck, many families don’t always feel that same access within their own neighborhoods. With the hustle and bustle of daily life, having safe, nearby, and fair access to recreation can be a true lifestyle changer—promoting health, community, and connection. It gets our neighbors back outside, walking, talking, and building the community spirit Chubbuck is proud of. That’s why I’d like to see development that goes beyond housing and retail to include diverse recreational opportunities, free or low-cost indoor spaces for kids, safe gathering areas for families, and even a community dog park. To make progress toward this, I would put residents’ voices at the center of decision-making – listening carefully, seeking input, and then following through with those priorities in mind. Growth should reflect what our community truly wants, not just what looks good on paper.

Reece: I am very enthused about making Chubbuck a walkable, bikeable community. Within five minutes of my home, I can be riding my Schwinn Varsity 10-speed on a country road. If I get a little tired and need a shot of adrenaline, I can usually encounter a big dog that wants a taste of my feet. It makes for a beautiful and exciting ride. If you look at the recent infrastructure developments around Chubbuck, you’ll notice that where practical, they are constructed with the goal of accommodating cyclists and walkers. This is another great example of tempering growth with aesthetics. As our community moves forward with similar developments, I will encourage continuing this trend.